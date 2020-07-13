Goal Malinovskogo at the gate “Juventus” doping “Atlant” ablitites to the other msca in Ser A (video)
Ruslan Malinovskiy
At the 32nd tour Car And the team a sincere Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskogo Atalanta grala in Turin against Juventus.
Although pidopichni Jan P ro Gasper DWC push stroke of the match were rachunku, Juventus spillane Krustyu Ronaldo unable of zvesti Podenok to NCI – 2:2.
Especially garnim CCB goal Malinovskogo. Ukrainian in the 81st huilin s probasco pravo feet led not breaking m ACEM STCU wort Wojciech Sensei.
Goal by Ruslan mg the way peremozhne for Regina delle provinciali, but the rulers doping arbtr N ro Jacomel, that priznaju in the 90th huilin other penalt at the gate of the guests. Krustyu bratova point for “Staro signiori”.
Atalanta smaroula the occasion panatina other meeting place in turnmy tablets, postupujici Lazio one point.
Sustr Highlights Juventus – Atalanta – on Sait itslogo of movnik Ser A.