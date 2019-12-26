Goal Malinowski was nominated the best in the Series And in December (video)
Ruslan Malinovskiy
Series And provided a list of the authors of the best goals of December.
In the top 11 and got the exact shot Ruslan Malinovskiy for the “Atalanta” against “Verona”.
Ukrainian in the penultimate minute of the first half with 20 meters just emptied his gun, what helped the “Atalanta” to even the score in the home match against the “Verona” (3:2).
He also added that the goal was for the debut of Malinowski in the Italian League.
Note that Ruslan is in the category of worthy competitors, including a fantastic goal Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Sampdoria.
Pretendenti:
- Jeremie God (Sassuolo) – “Juventus”
- João Pedro (Cagliari) – “Sampdoria”
- Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) – Verona
- Goran Pandev (Genoa) – “Lecce”
- Filippo Falco (Lecce) – “Genoa”
- Dusan Vlahovic (“Fiorentina”) – “Inter”
- Simone Verdi (Torino) – “Verona”
- Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) – Lazio
- Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) – “Fiorentina”
- Romelu Lukaku (“Inter”) – “Genoa”
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – “Sampdoria”