Goal Malmo in the Europa League buialskyi scored three anniversary

On the eve of the Dynamo suffered the victory in the match of group stage of the Europa League against Malmo 1:0.
The author of the only goal was Vitaliy buialskyi, who scored a goal against the Swedes in the 84th minute.
While 26-year-old Dynamo scored three assists for the anniversary: two personal and one team, according sport.ua.
First, Vitaly scored his 25th goal for Dynamo, including 10 in European competitions. 14 times he scored in the Ukrainian Premier League and 1 in the Ukrainian super Cup.
Secondly, he became the author of the 30 goals the Dynamo in the European Cup when Alexei Mikhailichenko. 28 Kiev goals scored under his management in the Champions League and 2 in Europa League.