Goal Messi ensured Argentina’s victory over Brazil (video)
Messi surrounded by Arthur Melo (8) and Alex Sandro (6)
In the Saudi capital Riyadh on “University stadium” on behalf of king Saud hosted a friendly match between fierce rivals – the teams of Brazil and Argentina.
The match, was full of great scoring opportunities, ended with the victory of Argentineans 1:0.
First the right opportunity to open an account had Brazilians. For 10 minutes, earned a penalty, Gabriel Jesus, himself, decided and implemented. However, the forward “Manchester city” calmly sent the ball just wide of the post.
After 3 minutes, a similar opportunity to realize a penalty was given to Lionel Messi. But here, the forward has lost duel to the goalkeeper Alisson the ball hit, but right on Leo, which was not difficult to put the ball into the goal 1:0.
Note, this was the 117th confrontation between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina. On account of pentakampeonov were 47 victories, the Argentines won the 44th meeting 26 matches and the winners are not revealed. Goal difference 174-173 in favor of the Argentina national team.