Goal Milevsky brought “Dynamo” victory in the match of the national championship (video)
Former striker Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Milevsky brought “Dynamo” from Brest away victory in the championship of Belarus on the Mogilev “Dnepr” (1:0). On 6 minutes, 34-year-old forward responded to the transfer from the flank and skillfully sent the ball into the net. In addition to the mil, the whole meeting in the composition of the guests played the Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Noyok and Alexey Koblenko was in stock.
By the way, Brest “Dinamo” after 17 matches with 42 points leads the championship, five points ahead of BATE (Borisov have two games in hand) and 11 more Salihorsk “Shakhtar” (three unplayed meeting).
Artem Milevskiy in 17 games scoring three goals and gave four assists.
By the way, the famous striker said what it plans to do after his career. “Perhaps I will return to Ukraine. Although I do not know. View. Coaching is not planned. To be honest, I have some matches to watch the end of can’t. I just see hockey — NHL. Or the NBA. This show, the DJs in the stands, the stars, all in tension”, — said Artem Milevskiy.
.
Photo of FC “Dinamo” (Brest)
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter