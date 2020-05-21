Goal Milevsky has not brought points, “Dynamo” in fundamental opposition to BATE (video)
Artem Milevskiy
In Brest within the framework of the 10th round of the championship of Belarus took place the match of arch rivals – Dinamo” and BATE.
We will remind, last year Brest was able to break the 13-year-old hegemony of the club from Borisov in the Championships of Belarus and to become winners of the championship.
This year BATE are eager to return the title of the strongest team of the country.
Opened the scoring in the match, the visitors after exact blow of Stanislav Dragoon in the 31st minute – 0:1.
After 9 minutes, large master good chances and Artem Milevskiy demonstrated their art. “Pinhole” on the toe boots the ball, Artem literally drove it 10 meters under the crossbar – 1:1.
However to develop the success of the hosts failed. The draw kept the scoreboard until the 73rd minute, but first, Pavel Nekhaychik, and after 7 minutes, Nemanja Milic scored for BATE two unanswered goals and brought his club a victory – 1:3.
BATE with 22 points continues to hold the lead in the standings, while “Dinamo-Brest”, with 13 points, located exactly on the equator – 8th place.
Interestingly, on the weekend the team of Ukrainians Milevsky, Alexander Noyok and Yevhen Khacheridi will have the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves – these teams will play another match, this time in the final of the Cup of Belarus.