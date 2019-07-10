Goal Rakitskiy named the fans of “Zenith” for the second half of the season (video)
Yaroslav Rakitskiy
Goal by Ukrainian defender Saint-Petersburg “Zenith” Yaroslav Rakitskiy in the 24th round of the Russian Premier League against “Krasnodar” (3:2) is recognized by fans of the club the best in the second half of last season, according to Twitter of the club.
Jaroslav usual for Ukrainian fans put the ball in the corner playing the free-kick.
Recall, Rakitskiy has passed in “Zenith” from Shakhtar in January 2019. Last season he played for Zenit with 17 appearances and scored three goals.
Also Yaroslav became the champion of Ukraine and Russia in one season.