Goal Yarmolenko helped “West ham” beat “Manchester United” (video)
In the framework of the 6th round of the English Premier League London “West ham” accepted on the home field “Manchester United”.
“The hammers”, which started well this season, pretty confident we played the game and managed to win. It’s nice that the winning goal in the match held Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko. In the last minute of the first half, the midfielder opened in the opponent’s penalty area, received a pass, and then out of the defender struck exactly in the corner — and even a desperate dive by one of the best goalkeepers in the world Spaniard De GEA was unable to prevent a goal.
After the break, all the attempts of the “red devils” to equalize were in vain, as the hosts managed to double their advantage thanks to exact blow of defender of Creswell. The result — 2:0 victory, “West ham” and the current fourth place in the standings.
Note that this is the second ball to Yarmolenko in the current season before he scored the goal of the “Norwich,” and this goal was voted the best in the “West ham” at the end of August. Before that, Andrew didn’t score for his team for almost a year recovering from serious injury, last found the net twice in the match against Everton in September 2018.
