Goal Yarmolenko helped “West ham” to beat Manchester United in the Premier League
Andriy Yarmolenko
In the 6th round of the championship of England on soccer goal of the Ukrainian footballer Andriy Yarmolenko helped “West ham” beat “Manchester United”.
It is reported Еспресо.TV.
Yarmolenko started the game 6-th round of the Premier League in the starting lineup, “West ham”. Ukrainian soccer player scored a goal in the 44th minute after the transfer of Felipe Anderson he received the ball in the penalty area and the second touch sent him into the corner.
“West ham” has increased its advantage in the 84th minute when from a free kick scored Aaron Cresswell.
“West ham United” Manchester United won 2:0, scored 11 points and climbed to fourth place in the standings. “Manchester United” from 8 points dropped to the eighth position.
English Premier League, 6-round, 22 Sep
“West Ham” – “Manchester United” 2:0
Goals: Yarmolenko, 44, Cresswell, 84.
Recall, the goal Yarmolenko against “Norwich” in the 4th round of the English Premier League was voted by the fans, “hammers” best goal in August.