Goal Zubkov for the “Ferencvaros” applies for the award in the championship of Ukraine (video)
June 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Zubkov
In the championship Hungary started a vote to determine the winner in the nomination “Best goal of the season-2019/20”.
Ukrainian midfielder “Ferencvaros” Alexander Zubkov has become one of the contenders for the prize Puskas Ferenc.
We will add that in the current championship for the “Ferencvaros” season Zubkov played for “trade” 41 a game in which he scored 10 goals and gave 12 assists.