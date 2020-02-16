Goalkeeper “Barcelona” has set a record in La Liga at the cast for the game gear
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
German goalkeeper “Barcelona” Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has become the champion of the championship of Spain.
In the match of the 24th round of La Liga the Catalans at camp Nou uncompromising beat Getafe (2:1).
Ter Stegen in this match gave 69 assists, which is a new record of the championship of Spain.
This season in La Liga in 23 games Ter Stegen missed 21 goals.