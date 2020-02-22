Goalkeeper “Bavaria” missed funny goal in the match Bundesliga (video)
Manuel Neuer
In the framework of the 23rd round of the German Bundesliga in Munich took place face-to-face duel of teams, which are located at the poles of the standings is the champion and leader of the current season – Bayern had a modest, but cheeky “Paderborn”.
However, the second time in a row between the outsider and the leader has started a real battle.
We will remind, in September in 6-m round of the championship on the field, “Paderborn” champion won a hard victory 3:2. Moreover, the winning goal was on account of Robert Lewandowski.
A similar scenario developed meeting and at the “Allianz Arena”. Until the 88th minute the score was a draw – 2:2.
And again Bayern rescued Lewandowski, who scored twice in game reserves – final victory Bayern 3:2.
Add that to the hosts, the match could have turned out much calmer, don’t let in the penultimate minute of the first half, a foolish mistake goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who for some reason decided to compete in speed with the forward guest Dennis Srben, and rushed outside the penalty area.
Dennis first beat Manuel, and then clocked and the defenders of Bayern equalized the match – 1:1.