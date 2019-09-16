Goalkeeper “Manchester United” has signed a new, crazy goalkeeper, the contract with the club, media
David De GEA
The first issue of “Manchester United” David De GEA has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract, reports the Mirror.
Now the base salary of the goalkeeper of Spain will grow to 250 thousand pounds a week and given bonuses salary 28-year-old goalkeeper will reach 350 thousand pounds every seven days.
David has already signed a new contract for four years with automatic renewal option for 12 months, the newspaper notes, citing close to Spanish springs.
We will remind, the previous agreement De GEA was due to expire next summer, that left the “red devils” few options for maneuver with the possible transfer of David.
We will add that at old Trafford De GEA came for sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, winning this time at club level championship title in the 2012/13 season; in addition, David won the Europa League 2016/17, Cup (2015/16) and the FA community shield (2011, 2013, 2016), as well as Football League Cup: 2016/17.