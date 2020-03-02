Goalkeeper “Manchester United” made a blooper of the year in the match of English Premier League (video)
David De GEA
In the match of the 28th round of the English Premier League in Liverpool on “Goodison Park” Everton took “Manchester United”.
The match ended in a draw 1:1.
We add that the account was opened by the hosts in a rather comical situation.
There were no signs for guests of the trouble. “Red devils” for 3 minutes, played in “standard” near his own penalty area – the ball was addressed to goalkeeper David De GEA.
However, the Spaniard thought for a long time on further development of the attack, which was not liked by the masters striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to that rapidly moved the Keeper.
Happened disastrous for football rapprochement between David and Dominique, transformed into a fatal ricochet and the scoring was opened.
We will remind, it not the first gaffe De GEA this season, the Premier League. At the end of December, Manchester United lost the latter, at that time, the team’s League – “Watford” (0:2). In that match the goalkeeper of Spain in the simplest situation missed the ball between his hands.
Note that the head coach toffee Carlo Ancelotti for the first time in coaching career was removed in the match of the Premier League. Rather, the red card to the Italian specialist was shown by Chris Cavanagh after the final whistle – Carlo have decided to Express dissatisfaction with the referee for a wrong, according to Ancelotti, canceled goal for Everton in the end of the meeting.