Goalkeeper “Manchester United” made a gaffe of the season: the red devils lost to the last team in the Premier League (video)
December 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
David De GEA in all its glory
In the framework of the 18th round of the English Premier League “Manchester United” has unexpectedly conceded on departure to the command, which closes the tournament table is “Watford”.
Trouble for Manchester United began with a mistake of goalkeeper David De GEA, there were a few who missed the ball between hands in the 50th minute to make it 1-0.
After 4 minute the captain of “hornet” Troy deeney penalty set the final score – 2:0.