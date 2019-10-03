Goals from Suarez and Manet claim to be the best in the second round of the Champions League (video)

Голы Суареса и Мане претендуют на звание лучшего во втором туре Лиги Чемпионов (видео)

In the second round of group stage of UEFA Champions League has identified nominees for the title of best goal of the week.

Among them were:

  • forward of “Barcelona” Luis Suarez and his first goal in the match against inter (2:1) at the camp Nou;
  • attacking midfielder “Liverpool” sado of Manet, caused a stir in a match with “RB Salzburg” (4:3) at Anfield;
  • his colleague in the role of “Ajax” Hakim Ziyech opened the scoring in the match with “Valencia” (3:0) on the “Mestalla”.
  • defender “Bavaria” Joshua Kimmich, who scored in Tottenham (7:2) in a match in London;

The best goal of the week will be determined by a vote of fans on the official UEFA website.

We will add that in the first round was recognized as the best goal Juventus Juan Cuadrado at the gate, “Atletico” (2:2).

Goals of nominees is on the official UEFA website.

