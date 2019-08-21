Goals Messi, Ibrahimovic, Townsend and Quagliarella nominated for FIFA award Puskas (video)
FIFA announced the names of candidates for the award of Ferenc Puskas, which is awarded to the author of the most beautiful goal of the year, according to the official website of the organization.
Among the nominees were: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (the”Los Angeles galaxy”), Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria), Andros Townsend (“crystal Palace”), Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig), Juan Quintero (“river plate”), Daniel Jory (Debrecen), as well as the team of Adjara Nchu (Cameroon), Amy Rodriguez (Utah) and Billy Simpson (“Cliftonville”).
The voting will last on FIFA’s official website until 1 September. The three leaders will reach the final stage of voting, which will choose the best legends FIFA.
Goals of nominees is on the official FIFA website:
- Matheus Cunha
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- Lionel Messi
- Fabio Quagliarella
- Andros Townsend
- Juan Quintero
- Daniel Jory
- Adjara Nchu
- Amy Rodriguez
- Billy Simpson
Last year, the Puskas award was won by Chelsea’s Mohamed Salah, whose goal in the Liverpool Derby in the match of English Premier League was voted the best.