Goals of players, “Dynamo” brought “the Dawn” a victory over the brash newcomer: the video of the match
Sunday, August 11, matches in Kiev, the Dnieper and Lviv ended the third round in the national Premier League.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 3rd round
11 Aug
Kolos (Kovalivka) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 1:3 (Kostyshin, 34 — Lednev, 27, Rusin, 45+1, Kabaev, 46). Youth teams — 1:2.
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Mariupol” — 1:1 (Vojković, 30 — Topalov, 26). On 67 minutes, removed Clots (Karpaty). Youth teams — 4:0.
“Dnepr-1” — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 0:1 (Filippov, 67). Youth teams — 0:3.
10 Aug
“Dynamo” (Kyiv) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — 1:2 (Rodriguez, 39 — Moraes, 21, Marlos, 64). Youth teams — 1:2.
“Alexandria” — “Olimpik” (Donetsk) — 2:1 (Shendrik, 43, Bezborodko, 61 — Matar, 56). On 59 minutes, removed Vantukh (“Olympic”), and in the 74th — Booze (“Alexandria”).
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “lions” — 3:2 (Sehic, 2, 27, Vasin, 90+7, penalty — Bruno, 21, Bus, 59). Youth teams — 6:0.
Lugansk “dawn”, who won last Thursday’s draw in the Europa League match on the field of CSKA Sofia, before the second meeting of Bulgarians questioned in the capital “Obolon Arena” newcomer of the Premier League Kolos. Additional intrigue to the opposing teams coaches newcomers elite division Kostyshina Ruslan and Viktor Skrypnyk gave the fact that the team from the village in the Kiev region in the two opening rounds worked to the max, beating “Mariupol” and “Olympic”.
But dealing with a much more experienced opponent, the “Spike” has failed. At the exact stroke of the leased Dynamo Ledneva team Kovaleski responded with a goal of the son of head coach Denis Kostyshina. But scoring Yashkova after “shots” of another Dynamo Rusina and Kabaeva (after a pass Rusin) remained unanswered.
Support Nikita Kamenyuki and former partners on “the Dawn” at “Obolon Arena” came the midfielder “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Karavayev
Not upset at the start of the championship their fans another novice elite division “Dnepr-1”, who defeated Olympique de Marseille and played in a draw with Zorya. In the third round the team of Dmitry Mikhaylenko opposed Desna, quite successfully performed last season on the fields rivals. Confirmed the charges of Oleksandr Ryabokon your status “aggressive guest” and “Arena Dnipro”. And winning was the only (!) two teams a shot on target during the whole match, in the performance of the forward of “Gums” Filippov.
Karpaty Lviv, before adding to its ranks 22-year-old Central defender Tim Hallam, have experience of playing in the national team of Luxembourg came out to fight against the “Mariupol” with a zero in the points column. Moreover, the green-whites could not overcome the wards of Alexander Babich, a few days ago desperately fighting in Europe against AZ Alkmaar, in the five matches in a row (two defeats, three draws).
Won Lvov, finished the game with ten men, have Azovtsev and sixth meeting. The fate of the match at the stadium “Ukraine” has decided to debut goals in the Premier League of Mariupol Topalov and the Croatian legionary “the Carpathians” by Vojkovich. First goal and first point for the team of Alexander Chizhevsky.
By the way, for the return match with the Dutch “Mariupol” will fly directly from the city. Only here it is not known where the 15 of August will take place the match because at the home arena of AZ roof collapsed. Guide the Dutch club is considering three options: Amsterdam arena (stadium of Ajax), “Abe Lenstra” stadium (“Just”) or play at the home arena AZ “AFAS”, but without the audience. By the way, in the next match of the championship of the Netherlands alkmaarse Sunday beat away “Waalwijk” — 2:0 (Idrissi, 35, 45)
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 9 (3);
2. Zarya — 7 (3);
3. Dynamo — 6 (3);
4. “Desna” — 6 (3);
5. Kolos — 6 (3);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 4 (3);
7. “Mariupol” — 4 (3);
8. Vorskla — 3 (3);
9. “Alexandria” — 3 (3);
10. Lions — 3 (3);
11. Karpaty — 1 (3);
12. “Olympic” — 0 (3).
In the 4th round of the championship of Ukraine will play: “Desna” — “ear”, “Vorskla” — “Dnepr-1” (August 17), “Olimpik” — “Karpaty”, “dawn” — “Alexandria”, “Lviv” — “Shakhtar” (August 18), and “Mariupol” — “Dynamo” (25 September).
Photo of FC “Kolos”
