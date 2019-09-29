Goals Verbicha and Tsygankova brought “Dynamo” victory over the “Dnepr-1”: video reviews of matches of the 9th round…
Sunday, September 29, was held the last three matches of the 9th round of the championship of Ukraine on football, in which fans saw 11 goals. .
The Championship Of Ukraine. 9-th round
29 Sep
“Dynamo” (Kyiv) — “Dnipro-1” — 2:0 (Verbic, 30, Tsygankov, 80, penalty). Youth teams — 4:0.
Dynamo: Bowen, Mikolenko, Kadar, Shabanov, KENDZERA, sydorchuk, Verbic (de Pena, 86), Tsygankov Garmash (Karavaev, 90), Salt (Buyalsky, 57), Besedin.
“Mariupol” — “Desna” (Chernigov) — 0:4 (Khlyobas, 20, 67, Filippov, 21, 81). Youth teams — 2:1.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 0:5 (Yurchenko, 40, Rusin, 52, 87, Lednev, 73, Bondage, 80). In the 37th minute deleted Ksenz (“Olympic”).
27 Sep
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — Vorskla (Poltava) — 4:0 (Bodnar, 32, Linnet, 50, with a penalty, Patrick, 72, Moraes, 77). Youth teams — 1:3.
28 Sep
Karpaty (Lviv) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 1:2 (Nazarene, 28 — Meek 8, Wolves, 44). In the 75th minute Ponda (Karpaty) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 2:0.
Oleksandriya — Lviv — 2:0 (BANADA, 35, Bezborodko, 90+2). Youth teams — 1:3.
At the time, the coach of “Dnepr-1” Dmitry Mikhailenko has played for Kiev “Dynamo” 132 matches and scored 16 goals, winning the white-Blues seven gold medals of the championship of Ukraine and with the team reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. And one of the coaches of the midfielder was then Alex Mickle. Now, the former teammates found themselves on different sides of the barricades.
and also had played “Mariupol” — 1:0). And given the European Cup duel against Malmo white-Blues won last four meetings with a total score of 9:0.
The victory allowed the Dynamo again to overtake in the standings going the second “Gum” (the charges of Oleksandr Ryabokon ahead of Kiev for a victory in personal meeting). Next Wednesday Dynamo to go to Switzerland, where they will play the Europa League match against Lugano (by the way, the meeting will be held on 3 Oct at 22:00 not in the hometown team Fabio Celestini and 250 kilometers North-East — in St. Gallen, a stadium which meets the requirements of UEFA).
It seems that the players of “Mariupol” was never able to recover after a painful defeat from Kiev “Dynamo”. In the game, one of the main sensations of the current season of “the Gum” wards of Alexander Babich managed in the first half for 78 seconds to skip two goals from Khlyobas (ex-Dynamo has not scored since April!) and Filippov and before the final whistle and failed to win, increasing its series with no goals scored in the Premier League to 317 minutes. Moreover, after the break, restless Khlyobas and Filippov brought the score to indecent.
By the way, last season they Oleksandr Ryabokon beat Prusova in both meetings (4:1, 2:0). And at stadium of a name of Vladimir Boyko “doubles” mark… Khlyobas and Filippov. Jubilee, the 10th, featuring the success of “the Gums in the Premier League allowed the team from Chernigov, has not lost in the current season on the sidelines rivals any points to maintain second place in the standings. Mariupol is still only eighth.
In the last match of the tour in Donetsk “Olympic” in the capital of the Dinamo arena named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy ended his unbeaten run in the Spanish coach Vicente Gomez. At the end of the first half of the match against Zorya command failed Ksenz, roughly “entrants” straight legs in Kabaeva and received from the referee direct red card. To play the extra team of Viktor Skripnik had three minutes after confusion in the penalty area of the hosts Yurchenko hammer the ball into the net. And after the break, loaned from Dynamo forward Rusin and midfielder Kuzmichev, who scored the fifth goal of the season and bondage brought the defeat.
Video review of the first half
Standings:
1. “Shakhtar” — 27 points (9 matches);
2. Desna — 17 (9);
3. Dynamo — 17 (9);
4. “Alexandria” — 16 (9);
5. Zarya — 15 (9);
6. Kolos — 14 (9);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (9);
8. Mariupol — 9 (9);
9. Karpaty — 8 (9);
10. Vorskla — 7 (9);
11. Lviv — 6 (9);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (9).
Scorers: 8 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 6 — Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 4 — Carlos de Pena (“Dynamo”).
In the 10th round of the Premier League will play “Vorskla” — “Mariupol”, “Desna” — “Olimpik”, “Lviv” — “dawn” (October 5), “Dnepr-1” — “Shakhtar”, “Kolos” — “Dinamo”, “Alexandria” — “Karpaty”.
