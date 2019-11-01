Goals Yaremchuk and Scout saved “Gent” from defeat on the field of the most titled club of Belgium…
Accurate shots of the players of the national team of Ukraine Roman Yaremchuk and Igor Plastun helped “Ghent” escape from defeat in the match of the 13th round of the championship of Belgium on the field of the most titled club of the country, Anderlecht (3:3).
With the score 3:1 in favor 34 times champion of Belgium Yaremchuk missed a penalty, but the first managed to follow (for the 23-year-old Ukrainian’s 15th goal of the season in 21 matches for “Ghent” and the national team of Ukraine!). And on 5th minute of injury time Plastun after giving from flank has successfully punched a head, setting the final score in the match at the stadium “Constant Vanden stock” (the third goal of Igor in the season). Note that since the 61st minute in the visitors played well as the Ukrainian midfielder Roman Bezus, who earned 11-metre blow.
Igor Plastun scored against Anderlecht in the 95th minute
Gent thanks to a draw with 22 points left on the fourth place in the championship (one point behind going third “Mechelen” and a game in hand), and titled “Anderlecht” with 14 points occupies only 12th place in the standings.
Note that Yaremchuk with six goals in the race the best scorers of the championship of Belgium divides 3-12 places. And a leader with 9 goals who plays for Antwerp ex-striker of Dynamo Kiev Dieumerci Mbokani.
Photo of FC “Ghent”
