Goddess: Dasha Astafieva shocked network naked pics
Popular Ukrainian singer, actress and model Dasha Astafieva, which often spoils fans of racy photos pleased images, in which a posing Nude.
“It’s hard to say that this way is new to me, as my career as a model began with such typical shots. Because I was pleased and even a little anxious to go back to basics, because a typical survey is always movie. I believe that such projects remind us of a very important in today’s world — the handwriting of the Creator and values the uniqueness of the” Special for @harpersbazaarukraine PR: @samofalova #style: @shindinde #photo: @rynanoir #hairmua: @grinyuka_nastya
Photos that Dasha has published in his Instagram, were made for Harper’s Bazaar Ukraine.
“I believe that such projects remind us of a very important in today’s world – the handwriting of the Creator and values the uniqueness,” said Astafiev.
“Very beautiful photo, really an art. Dasha, you created in order to delight the world with its beauty”, “Dasha, You are beautiful! I admire the work of the photographer, but You are exactly the kind of Muse that you want to remove and watch the footage without taking your eye! You beautiful,” admired subscribers Dashi, calling her a goddess.
Earlier, Astafieva said, why can’t get married.
