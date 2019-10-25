Goddess of love: Nastya Kamenskih pleased with electrifying dance in a swimsuit (photo)

Богиня любви: Настя Каменских порадовала зажигательным танцем в купальнике (фото)

Popular Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky (NK), which presented a new video, fans electrifying dance in a swimsuit.

And danced with Nastya on the beach, where together with her husband Flood rented Bungalow.

“There should be more of such beauty”, “Very beautiful”, “Goddess of love”, “impossible to miss”, “Nice to live not forbid, and I have ravioli for dinner”, “Nastyusha, you’re like always on top”, “Oochen beautiful figure”, “Kapets, I am stuck on this video 6-7 times in a row and looked”, write the commentators.

They also are looking at the body of the Nasty evidence that she is expecting a baby. “These forms just to bear!” — note on the network.

Note that during the holidays Nastya and Potap go in for sports and lead a correct way of life to which the singer has accustomed her husband.

