Goes to the apron on the naked body: Potap revealed intimate details of family life with Kamensky…
Celebrity couple Potap and Nastya Kamensky, who had been together recently in Prague, after the wedding no longer hide their relationship. Showman misses no opportunity to boast of photos with his beloved, shows her magnificent figure and praises cooking skills.
In a recent interview at the festival of “Heat” in Baku, where they played Nastya, Potap revealed intimate details of family life. He was shocked by a Frank recognition that the wife cooks in an apron on the naked body. The revelation appeared on page Potap and Nastya in Instagram.
“Great life, a young wife, she follows me, collect my suitcase, it is luxuriously cooks, walks around the house in an apron on the naked body, singing in Italian. Well, here’s what could be better?” — said Potapov about family life with Nastya.
View this post in Instagram
Kamensky, as before, does not like to talk about personal stuff. Singer notes that would make public their love.
“We guarded their relationship, we didn’t want to show them. The time has come when it was time to do it. And we fell in love, I think it is so natural, that my dad used to say: most importantly, it must be sunstroke, I have with Alex happened sunstroke, true,” admitted Kamensky.
Recall, Potap and Nastya Kamensky appeared together in Skadovsk at the children’s festival “black sea Games”. A showman with a group MOZGI blew the audience with his powerful speech.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the star of “League of Laughter” and “Women’s quarter” Alina Gordienko received an offer of marriage from a colleague during the filming of the Summer Cup in Odessa.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter