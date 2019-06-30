“Gold” karate Gorani became the 51st medal of Ukraine for European games
In the last competition day of the second European games in Minsk, the captain of the national team of Ukraine on karate the fourth Garuna (75 kg) won a gold medal.
In the semifinals our athlete won the Hungarian Gabor Haratake (3:2), and in the final match — have multiple world champion Rafael Agayev Azeri (4:0).
By the way, award Gorani second gold medal of Ukraine in karate. . In addition, Angelica Terluka took the silver, and Galina Melnik, Valery Chebotarev — “bronze”.
Only on the sports grounds of Minsk-2019 Ukrainian athletes won 51 medals — 16 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze. In the overall standings of the “yellow-blue” took third place, losing only to Belarus and Russia.
Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze, total)
1. Russia — 44-23-42 (109)
2. Belarus — 24-16-29 (69)
3. Ukraine — 16-17-18 (51)
4. Italy — 13-15-13 (41)
5. Netherlands — 9-13-7 (29)
6. Germany — 7-6-13 (26)
7. Georgia — 6-10-14 (30)
8. France — 6-9-13 (28)
9. UK — 6-9-8 (23)
10. Azerbaijan — 5-9-13 (27)
Photo noc-ukr.org
