“Gold” karate Gorani became the 51st medal of Ukraine for European games

| June 30, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

«Золото» каратиста Горуны стало 51-й медалью Украины на Европейских играх

In the last competition day of the second European games in Minsk, the captain of the national team of Ukraine on karate the fourth Garuna (75 kg) won a gold medal.

In the semifinals our athlete won the Hungarian Gabor Haratake (3:2), and in the final match — have multiple world champion Rafael Agayev Azeri (4:0).

By the way, award Gorani second gold medal of Ukraine in karate. . In addition, Angelica Terluka took the silver, and Galina Melnik, Valery Chebotarev — “bronze”.

Only on the sports grounds of Minsk-2019 Ukrainian athletes won 51 medals — 16 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze. In the overall standings of the “yellow-blue” took third place, losing only to Belarus and Russia.

Medal standings (gold — silver — bronze, total)

1. Russia — 44-23-42 (109)

2. Belarus — 24-16-29 (69)

3. Ukraine — 16-17-18 (51)

4. Italy — 13-15-13 (41)

5. Netherlands — 9-13-7 (29)

6. Germany — 7-6-13 (26)

7. Georgia — 6-10-14 (30)

8. France — 6-9-13 (28)

9. UK — 6-9-8 (23)

10. Azerbaijan — 5-9-13 (27)

.

Photo noc-ukr.org

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.