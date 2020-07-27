Gold prices updated record
Photo: AP
Traders prefer to invest in gold because of the situation in the world
The growth of demand for precious metals contribute to the anxiety of investors about the impact of the growing contradictions between the US and China.
The world price of gold hits record high amid tensions between Washington and Beijing and the situation with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19. It is reported by Interfax on Monday, July 27.
So, the August gold contract on the new York Mercantile exchange (NYMEX) rose by 1.64% – to $1928,7 per ounce. The previous trading quotes made at historical highs in $1897,5 per ounce.
Silver prices also continue to rise and exceeded the level of $24 per ounce. By 9:20 in Kiev on Monday of the quotation of September contracts rose by 6.24% to $24,28 per ounce.
We will remind, on Monday morning, the foreign Ministry has Kraabel the closure of the US Consulate General in the administrative center of Sichuan province Chengdu officially stopped working.
Earlier last week us authorities ordered the closure of the Consulate of China in Houston.
