Golda Golden Awards 2019: in new York honoured women who have made a contribution to the development of Zionism
In new York on 26 December announced American winners of the award Golden Awards Golda 2019. This international prize, established the world Zionist organization. The award celebrates the outstanding achievements of women leaders in the development of their community, strengthening the values of Zionism and the expansion of the possibilities of immigration to Israel.
The gala event was held December 26 in Оhel David & Shlomo Synagogue in new York.
The Commission of the award said winners in the following categories:
- Global Leadership in Zionism Award (“For leadership in Zionism”);
- Award for Cultural Excellence (“For the promotion of cultural heritage”);
- Award for Outstanding Community Serice (“For contribution to the development and prosperity of the community”).
The ceremony of awarding the laureates of different countries are carried out from 2017 on initiative of the head of Department to support the repatriation GUS Marina Rosenberg-Pan. Such events already took place in the USA, France, UK, Brazil and Argentina.
The award was named in honor of the first woman Prime Minister of Israel and leader of the Zionist labor movement, Golda Meir, work which not only made an invaluable contribution to the promotion of Zionism, but also contributed to strengthening of civil participation and the development of feelings of solidarity of Jews around the world.