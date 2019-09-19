Golden recipe Professor Efimova
Nature gives us only the best, and with this truth is not disputed. Of course, someone could spend a lot of money on various medications to maintain a healthy body and strengthen the immune system.
However, it is much easier and without side effects for normal prevention to turn to folk medicine. She will not fail you!
Here is the recipe for a wonderful drink, which is popularly known as “the Elixir of youth Professor Efimova”.
This recipe is the Professor himself called “Golden” because the medication protects against a variety of ailments. It is used to cleanse the circulatory system, lungs, liver, intestines from toxins. In addition, regular use provides excellent prevention of colds and infectious diseases.
- Take a handful of young shoots of pine (30-50g) length of 2-3 cm, better from the end of twigs.
- Pour 2 litres of water in an enamel pot.
- Add 2 tbsp of crushed peel onions and 1 teaspoon chopped licorice (licorice) root or its powder.
- Simmer on low heat for 20 minutes.
- Then add 2 tbsp mashed rose hips and boil for another half a minute.
- To put under the blanket (or pour into a thermos) for 10-12 hours, then strain, bring to boil, cool.
- Drink without rules without rules.