Golden retrievers have proven that they are the best nannies for babies: funny videos

August 16, 2019
Золотистые ретриверы доказали, что они — лучшие няньки для новорожденных детей: забавные видео

In the network appeared two videos on which dog breed Golden Retriever prove that they are the best nurses for newborns.
So, in one of the clips residing in the American state of Utah a dog named Todd, imitating the masters, cradles the baby, rocking the cradle with his paw. As informs edition Daily Mail, behind the scenes heard a female voice: “Oh, God, Todd, you’re a good boy!”.

And another video, the excited Retriever named Birr was first seen with a newborn daughter and is overjoyed. Birr literally can not step away from the boy, approaching him from different sides. And later carefully licking lying to carry the girl.

