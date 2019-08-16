Goldfish: Ani Lorak flashed his chest in a sparkly dress (photos)

| August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Золотая рыбка: Ани Лорак сверкнула грудью в блестящем платье (фото)

After the divorce of Ani Lorak’s so cute. Chiseled figure of 40-year-old singer can only envy. New love and relationship with young producer Yegor Hleb is clearly going to benefit the star. “I’m in love”, — often repeats of Ani Lorak. New photo in Instagram she just glows. Literally and figuratively. The singer posing in a gold mini dress with a plunging neckline, highlighting her slender waist and ample bosom.

Золотая рыбка: Ани Лорак сверкнула грудью в блестящем платье (фото)Золотая рыбка: Ани Лорак сверкнула грудью в блестящем платье (фото)

Subscribers in the comments peppered Caroline with compliments. They compare it with a goldfish. “Insanely beautiful”, “just like goldfish”, “Beauty”, “Chic dress”, “Pretty and modest”, — write fans. They also noted that the singer noticeably thinner.

In stories Ani Lorak showed video from the sea. Obviously, she is in Spain, where he brought his daughter to meet the dad. Former husband of the singer is now resting there with a new sweetheart Samia Akhmetova, the questionnaire which appeared on the website of the escort services.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.