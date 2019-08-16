Goldfish: Ani Lorak flashed his chest in a sparkly dress (photos)
After the divorce of Ani Lorak’s so cute. Chiseled figure of 40-year-old singer can only envy. New love and relationship with young producer Yegor Hleb is clearly going to benefit the star. “I’m in love”, — often repeats of Ani Lorak. New photo in Instagram she just glows. Literally and figuratively. The singer posing in a gold mini dress with a plunging neckline, highlighting her slender waist and ample bosom.
Subscribers in the comments peppered Caroline with compliments. They compare it with a goldfish. “Insanely beautiful”, “just like goldfish”, “Beauty”, “Chic dress”, “Pretty and modest”, — write fans. They also noted that the singer noticeably thinner.
In stories Ani Lorak showed video from the sea. Obviously, she is in Spain, where he brought his daughter to meet the dad. Former husband of the singer is now resting there with a new sweetheart Samia Akhmetova, the questionnaire which appeared on the website of the escort services.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter