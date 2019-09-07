Goldie hawn married her son from Kurt Russell
While the son of Goldie hawn from Kurt Russell celebrated this year his 33rd birthday, the actress still calls him his “little brother”. Because Wyatt do have older half-sister and brother, Kate and Oliver Hudson. Now 73-year-old Goldie can be satisfied: she “put in” the last of the three — marrying Wyatt.
As it became known from an insider to the publishing People, wedding Wyatt and his lady — a 32-year-old actress Meredith Hagner was held at the home of Goldie and Kurt in aspen (Colorado). The details of the wedding ceremony, which was attended by “only their own” — that is, a family clan hawn and Russell — not yet reported. We only know that the party was in the style of “westerns” — the guests were dressed in Western style.
With his bride Uayett, continuing an acting dynasty Goldie and Kurt met in 2016, when they starred together in the film “guy and humorist”. It is interesting that parents of younger Russell met once the same way. They met on the set of the film “swing Shift” in 1983, fell in love with each other and have since been inseparable, but did not bother to officially register their marriage.
As for the youngest of Russell and Hegner about their engagement became known last year. Then Meredith wrote on his page on the social Network: “the Love of my life proposed to me! He is the best guy in the world!” Betrothal, and the wedding took place in Colorado, in the house Goldie. “It was just supercubes! All took place in the presence of the closest family members and it was just amazing. Can give this engagement five stars!” said Meredith.