Golovkin – Derevyanchenko: became known judicial note (photo)
In the night of 5 to 6 October at the legendary Madison Square Garden in new York Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 2 losses) conceded the decision of judges the eminent Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (40 wins, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw).
All three judges unanimously awarded the victory in fight Golovkin. While two of them gave the advantage to our compatriot in five rounds, and one and all in six.
Note that initially the audience at Madison Square Garden, able to accommodate more than 20 thousand people, more supported Gennady Golovkin, but after the battle, when Kazakhstan was interviewed in the ring, booed the star boxer, thus expressing dissatisfaction with the decision.
Recall the “FACTS” conducted an online broadcast of the championship fight Golovkin — Derevyanchenko.
Photo DAZN
