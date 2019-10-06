Golovkin – Derevyanchenko: full video of the fight
In the night of 5 to 6 October in new York was fighting for the title of world champion under versions IBF and IBO Middleweight between the Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin (40 wins, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) and the Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
Our compatriot was considered to combat the obvious outsider, and the first rounds have confirmed the predictions of experts and bookmakers. In the first round Sergey visited on the canvas of the ring knocked down, and secondly, received a severe cut over his right eye.
However, these troubles only angry Derevyanchenko, who further in no way inferior to eminent opponent, repeatedly shaking citizen with a series of shots. At some of the moments according to estimates of the Ukrainian opened the scoring, but the judges on this account, it was his opinion that the unanimous decision— 114:113, 115:112, 115:112 — gave the victory Golovkin.
“In the first round, Gennady hit me in the neck area, when I evaded his strike. No shocks were not, I just got up and continued the fight. Because of the cut in the second round, I sometimes closed my eyes, and when that happened, the opponent would find me shot. Of course, if possible, I would like to have a rematch against Golovkin. I’m ready for this“, — shared his impressions Derevyanchenko during the post-fight interview in the ring.
Thus, the Ukrainian, and in the second match failed to win a world championship — we will remind, in October of 2018 Sergey also in new York, lost on points to American Daniel Jacobs for the vacant IBF title.
.
Photo DAZN
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter