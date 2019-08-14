Golovkin — Derevyanchenko: where and when will the battle

Ukrainian boxer Sergey Derevyanchenko (13 wins, 10 of them by knockout, 1 loss) will fight for the vacant IBF title in the Middleweight division against the well-known Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (39 wins, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw).

According to the journalist, The Athletic Mike Coppinger, representatives of the boxers took care of all the formalities and agreed to fight on October 5 at the legendary Madison Square Garden in new York.

By the way, according to the source, a former world champion in the WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO champion, has put his signature under the contract, now it is our compatriot. Have Derevyanchenko has until September 4 to do this, otherwise it will be assigned to the promotional sale.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that 33-year-old Ukrainian must meet in the ring with the owner of the titles WBA, WBC and IBF Saulem Alvarez (even called the date and venue of the match — October 26 in the ring T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas), but in the end, the Mexican abandoned the idea of conducting this fight, and was stripped of the IBF title.

Loading...

