Golovkin – Derevyanchenko: where to watch online the battle for the world title
In the night of 5 to 6 October in new York (USA) at the legendary Madison Square Garden will host the fight for the title of world champion in the Middleweight division between former world champion of WBA, IBF, WBC and IBO Kazakhstan citizen Gennady Golovkin (39 wins, 35 of them by knockout, 1 loss, 1 draw) and the Ukrainian Sergey Derevyanchenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
Initially at stake the match was only a vacant belt of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), but then the international Boxing organization (IBO) also decided to put the svy title for the upcoming match. Would another implication from this fight. “To win the IBF belt means for Golovkin is very small. It is rather about the win, will look good and whether he is able to use a victory to win the trilogy against Mexican boxer of Soulja Alvarez. Although Alvarez says he twice beat Golovkin, rumor has it that he will meet with him next may, if he won Derevyanchenko, “—shared his thoughts browser Boxingnews24.com Barry Holbrook.
Note that this will be the second big championship match in the career of our compatriot — in October 2018 Ukrainian also in new York, lost on points to American Daniel Jacobs for the vacant IBF title.
Live fight Golovkin — Derevyanchenko of Ukraine will show the TV channel “XSPORT”. Estimated beginning 6 Oct at 05:30. In addition, since 04:00, you can watch the live stream the bouts in the undercard.
