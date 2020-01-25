Goncharuk called the priority objectives of Ukraine in the energy sector
The Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, the answer to the question of the policy of Sweden Carl Bildt at the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, called the priority objectives of Ukraine in the energy sector.
This wrote the press-Secretary of Naftogaz Alain Osmolovsky in Facebook.
Bildt asked Goncharuk, what are you going to do a Ukraine in the gas sector after the Russian Federation the construction of “Nord stream-2”.
“We need to think about how to get stronger inside, to become more efficient. Primarily in the energy sector,” — said the Prime Minister.
According to him, the priority objective of Ukraine is to create energy-saving technologies, as the country consumes a lot of energy and a large share spent in an effective manner.
The second direction Goncharuk called diversification. He noted that none of the energy suppliers should not be the dominant view.
A third priority for the Prime Minister believes search opportunities to increase natural gas production. According to him, it is necessary to attract investors.