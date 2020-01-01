Goncharuk called the pros of a new gas contract with Russia
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said that the signing of the contract between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit will impact positively on the energy markets and moreover, can reduce the price of gas.
About it Goncharuk wrote on his Facebook page.
Thus, he positively welcomed the signing of this contract.
According to the Prime Minister, the actual volumes of pumping Russian gas via the Ukrainian GTS may be higher than stated in the contract 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion cubic metres for the next four years.
“Our team defended the national interests of Ukraine. This will have a positive impact on the energy markets and will be a significant factor in the reduction of gas prices on the market,” he said.
Goncharuk also stressed that Ukraine once again proved the European partners, which is a reliable partner that fulfills its commitments, and ensures energy security in the region. “This document is the result of coordinated work of our team”.