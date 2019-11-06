Goncharuk presented the updated draft budget for 2020 (VIDEO)
Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk and members of the government presented a draft Budget for the year 2020 for the second reading.
Goncharuk started the presentation of the draft Budget by stating that the maintenance costs of the government and Central Executive bodies will be reduced by 10%.
Also, the Ukrainian government proposes not to raise taxes, because it is not looking for additional resources.
The expenditure budget of Ukraine for the year 2020 will amount to 1 trillion 195,3 billion hryvnia. The main item of expenditure – debt service. It allocated 141 billion,
– said Goncharuk.
According to him, among the priority sectors in the draft budget for medicine, especially emergency assistance. Her propose to allocate 113,3 billion hryvnia.
Presentation of the draft budget for 2020: online
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted on 3 November, the draft Budget for the year 2020 for the second reading. Now the document will be sent to the Parliament for consideration on second reading.
What is known about the state Budget in 2020?October 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the state budget in 2020. For adoption on first reading of the draft of the resolution No. 2000-p voted 255 deputies.
The draft Budget envisages that in 2020 the Ukrainian economy will grow by 3.3%. In addition, the minimum salary in Ukraine is expected to grow by 550 hryvnia – 4723 hryvnia, the minimum wage – up to 2189 hryvnia, and the average dollar amount of 28.2 hryvnia.
