Goncharuk promised gas consumers the best conditions
This winter the Government, together with representatives of the local authorities reduced the amount of the payment for heat up to 30% for users of individual heating compared to the same period last year. According to Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk, is the first heating season in many years when tariffs do not grow, and decrease.
About it reports a press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
“But in January people have received two bills for gas and transportation. If you add the numbers of both pay stubs, you will see, in January of this year, the amount in both bills is less than in the single payment, which was in January last year”, — explained the Prime Minister.
According to him, earlier the price for transportation of gas was included in platique included in the General tariff. Now, after the decision of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the energy and utilities (NKREKP), bills shared. This is due to the fact that companies who supply and transport the gas, different, and therefore two bills.
“Why are we doing this? In order to avoid monopolies and appeared civilized energy market, because suppliers will compete to offer gas cheaper. And each person will be able to choose the best conditions,” — said Goncharuk.
The Prime Minister stressed that the government is working to ensure that the amounts in the payment for Ukrainian families in the future decreased.