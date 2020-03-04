Goncharuk promised the indexation of pensions during the year

| March 4, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said that the decision on the indexation of pensions has not yet been made, but is under development.

Гончарук пообещал индексацию пенсий в течение года

He said this during a press conference.

Goncharuk said that, according to the law, the government during the year must make a decision about it.

“During the year, decide at what point and from what date should be indexing. This decision is still under development,” he said.

