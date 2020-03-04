Goncharuk promised the indexation of pensions during the year
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said that the decision on the indexation of pensions has not yet been made, but is under development.
He said this during a press conference.
Goncharuk said that, according to the law, the government during the year must make a decision about it.
“During the year, decide at what point and from what date should be indexing. This decision is still under development,” he said.