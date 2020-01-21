Goncharuk reported on the recalculation of payment for heat and hot water
Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk said that the bills for heat and hot water for the citizens in December 2019 reduced to 30%.
He wrote about this in the official Telegram channel.
“Reducing the bills now is a result of, firstly, the joint work of the President, the government and local authorities. This was possible because the price of gas on the market has decreased. While the Government provided local authorities with a mechanism to make these adjustments in the payment,” wrote Goncharuk.
The Prime Minister noted that the recalculation performed in 124 cities in Ukraine 131 the enterprise Teplokommunenergo.
As reported by Goncharuk, amounts in the payment for heat for 1-room apartments has decreased from 80 UAH to the Kyiv region to 292 UAH in Lviv.
2-room apartments bills for December 2019 is reduced in the amount of 110 UAH (Chernihiv region) to 435 hryvnia (Dnipropetrovsk region).
According to the recalculation, the amount in the payment for 3-compact apartments reduced in the amount of 140 (Dnepropetrovsk region) to 563 hryvnia (Rivne region).
Alexey Goncharuk noted that some local governments made the offer for the population for several months. For example, in Ternopil people got a discount on the heat in October, November and December 2019.