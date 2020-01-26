Goncharuk said on state aid for debt to the Ukrainians
January 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk said that the Cabinet of Ministers will submit to the VR the draft law on compensation in case of untimely payment of salaries and pensions.
A statement he published in the Telegram.
“To address corruption risks sets out an exhaustive list of monetary incomes of citizens, violation of the terms of which the payment is compensation: pension or monthly lifetime allowance; social benefits; scholarships; salary (cash security); the amount of indexation of cash incomes of citizens”, — stated in the message of the head of the Ukrainian government.
On November 1, the amount of debt of the government of Ukraine on wages was equal to UAH 3.4 billion.