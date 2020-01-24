Goncharuk said that the Ukrainian economy is growing faster than the world
The Ukrainian economy is growing faster than worldwide, making the country attractive for investment.
This statement was made by Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk during the Ukrainian Breakfast at the world economic forum in Davos, said Today.
“If you look at the numbers, on average, our economy is growing faster than in the world,” he said.
According to him, the country has record foreign exchange reserves, strengthening of the hryvnia, which means that the credibility of the state’s back.
“Over the last six months has accomplished a lot. We completed unbundling “Naftogaz”, received the concession law, passed more than 500 enterprises to be privatized has updated the management of tax, customs and the Fund of state property,” – said the Prime Minister.
Also Goncharuk said that now our country is the most attractive for investment, because its economy is rapidly developing.
“Ukraine is now the most attractive for investment as an economy that is growing… We are transforming the country as quickly as possible. We demonopolizing our energy and infrastructure industry. We are changing the system of education and health, attracting investment,” he said.
The head of the government said about the absence of corruption at the highest level.