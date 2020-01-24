Goncharuk said that you need to do to remove the corruption
Now more than 10 million people in Ukraine still live below the poverty line, and while this rate has not improved in the state are prerequisites for corruption.
This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Goncharuk, speaking at the 2020 Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, reports UNN.
“Unfortunately, more than 10 million people, Ukrainians still live below the poverty line, and yet we have such a poor population, the number of people who have to think about how to feed your family, we’ll have huge opportunities for corruption,” — said Goncharuk.
According to him, in order to remove corruption, it is necessary to raise the standard of living of the population.
We will remind, at the end of 2019 Ukraine has improved the rate in the international ranking of the corruption perception Index by 2 points (30 points of 100) and ranked 126 out of 180.