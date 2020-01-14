Goncharuk started the scanners on the Ukrainian customs points
Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk instructed to start the work of all the automated scanners at customs checkpoints to reduce the time for clearance of cargo.
About this he wrote in the Telegram.
“Now is the time for the checking of cargo will be reduced to 10 minutes. Today at the checkpoint “Yagodin-Dorohusk” on the border with Poland scanner for commercial vehicles”, — said the head of the Cabinet.
He noted that the scanning is no involvement of customs officials, therefore, check the goods passes much faster. According to him, on PP Chop time inspection of cargo has dropped from 3-4 hours to only 7 minutes.
Goncharuk said that the launch scan tool also needs to help in the fight against corruption at customs checkpoints. He stressed that due to the continuous and effective functioning of the scanners in the state budget of Ukraine, the money will do much more.
The report stated that these scans are automatically forwarded to centralpart of the State customs service in electronic form.
To date, the scanners operate on the PP in Krakovets’, Jagodina, Shekinah, Rawa-Ruska, chop, Uzhgorod and Porubnoe.