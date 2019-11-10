“Gone crazy”: in Russia, disclosed details on the identity of a Professor-the killers (video)
Professor from the University of St. Petersburg Oleg Sokolov could have committed the brutal murder of his student-mistress Anastasia Yeshchenko spontaneously and unintentionally. His strange behavior previously noted by the teachers and students of the University. Sokolov was known for his eccentricity, thrust to the young students and maniacal worship of the personality of Napoleon. This is stated in the plot channel “360”.
According to colleagues Sokolov, historian Eugene Panasenkov, he a year ago wrote an appeal with a demand to dismiss Sokolov, because he behaved inappropriately.
Sokolov lived with the murdered girl, and knew the whole University. According to colleagues of Professor Sokolov’s wife died under mysterious circumstances, and each of his new chosen one associate Professor was called Josephine. Ten years ago, he severely beat his previous mistress.
Sokolov studied the life of Napoleon Bonaparte and was a prominent figure of the Russian movement of reenactors. Students and colleagues Sokolov said that passion Sokolova Napoleon crossed professional boundaries and had a maniacal character — not by chance the teacher had planned after the murder of Anastasia to kill himself in the costume of the Emperor.
At the same time, the Russian blogger Dmitry Puchkov told journalists that Sokolov was hounded for his alleged plagiarism. And all that happened to him, including the murder of a girl, it was the result of harassment.
We will remind, the scientist Oleg Sokolov was detained on the morning of Saturday, November 9, when he tried to drown in the river package, which contained the severed hand of the murdered woman. Sokolov himself was in a poor condition, he was taken to the hospital with hypothermia. The man admitted that he was with his ex-student in the relationship and killed her after a quarrel. Recovering, he decided to dismember the body and get rid of it. In the process he drank a lot, not to lose consciousness. In his apartment the security forces discovered the body of a murdered young woman and her severed head, and the backpack — a traumatic gun. The falcons had planned to commit suicide in a Napoleon costume in the fortress in the eyes of the tourists. With him he wanted to take a farewell letter at home, to write a will.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s man, a man brutally murdered and dismembered transsexual after during intimacy realized that it was not a woman. But in Kiev, the Azerbaijani citizen stabbed his friend and wanted to dismember the body to hide the murder.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter