Gone with Dorian: disappeared after the storm the cows found on the island 8 km from the coast
Three cows being washed away from the Islands in North Carolina during hurricane “Dorian”, found alive, BBC reports.
A small herd of ruminants grazing in cedar island. After a mini-tsunami caused by Dorian, the beast disappeared from the island.
Animals were considered dead when they suddenly found in the National seashore Park Cape lookout on the narrow strip of barrier Islands. Now it is planned to send them home.
Representatives of the Park believe that the cows swam about eight miles to reach the Islands.
The first cow was spotted a month ago, two discovered over the last two weeks.
According to a representative of Park BG Horvath, animals are lucky that they do not fall into the Atlantic ocean.
“They experienced certainly a fascinating story to share”, he added.
Hurricane “Dorian gray” has hit the coast of North Carolina in early September, bringing heavy rains, strong winds and floods. At the peak he was rated the highest, first category.
On the mainland territory of the United States Dorian came from the Bahamas, where the ravages of the disaster killed dozens of people.