Gonna wait for a Prince: the singer has appointed a mystical wedding date (photos)
Katya Gumenyuk, known as the singer Assol, childhood conquering show business, has appointed a mystical wedding date. In may 2018 elect singer Artem Taranenko proposed to her, and only now the couple has set a date when they will officially become husband and wife.
All this time engaged he finished his studies at London’s Coventry University and was so busy that the organization of the wedding time has gone by the wayside. And now, when lectures and exams behind, the lovers were able to set a date for important events.
“19.09.19 is a magic date and a perfect day for our love has made a new round! After so many years together we officially become a family. Can’t wait for the day, and at the same time, can’t remember the last time I was so worried. I want to spend this day to remember every moment for a lifetime! Of course, to organize such an important event is not easy, but it’s all worth it” — said Katya Gumenyuk.
Her fiancé Artem Taranenko — business analyst, graduate of the faculty of Global Business Management, University of London Coventry. Artem and Katya knew from childhood, but began Dating two years ago.
Luxury holiday Villa Astor in Sorrento gave Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter