Good and bad foods for diabetics
In 2016, more than 1.6 million people on our planet died from consequences of diabetes, as set by the who. This is why patients with this disease need to pay special attention to proper selection of food.
The vitamin d Contained in foods such as cheese, egg yolks, and soy milk, and many others. This vitamin strengthens the immune system, it prevents osteoporosis and high blood pressure, which are quite common among diabetics.
Chrome. It can be found in foods such as apples, bananas, dairy products, and many others. Eating chromium-rich foods regularly improves the body’s tolerance to glucose and reduces cholesterol and triglycerides.
Inositol. Food sources of this element includes brown rice, corn, and sesame. The use of Inositol reverses the development of dangerous dangerous complications such as diabetic neuropathy, which can lead to amputation of limbs.
Coenzyme Q10. Is present in foods such as spinach, soybeans, and peanuts. Coenzyme Q10 has the potential to reduce the level of blood sugar.
The Biotin. Among foods rich in these nutrients include trout, dairy products and eggs. Regular intake of Biotin enhances insulin sensitivity.
To harmful products, which in any case do not need to eat should include almost all pastries, vysokotemperaturnye products, including those made from red meat like sausages and sausages, as well as the dishes that have a high glycemic index, that is, lead to sharp spikes in blood sugar levels.