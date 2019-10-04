Good and bad: the bread is best eaten
Bread for the Russians – daily product. But there are different kinds of bread, and some of them are truly useful and those that can harm health.
White bread. The bread prepared from refined wheat flour, causes a lot of criticism of one side nutritionists. Wheat flour for he treated radically removed from it all those elements of grain, which could serve for the organism source of fiber. As a result, the bread is just starch. The use of this product promotes a sharp increase in the level of blood sugar.
Rye bread. Rye bread is healthier than white wheat loaf though, because it is less calories. This bread is more “rough”, but due to the fact that his flour is not processed as carefully as wheat, its use does not cause spikes in blood glucose and also helps to clear blood vessels of cholesterol.
The problem is that modern manufacturers of rye bread for simplifying the manufacturing technology add to it the flour of wheat, which significantly reduces the potential usefulness of the product.
Rye whole grain. Perhaps the most useful kind of bread. Its production process involves the use of whole wheat, containing grains with rough indigestible particles, which is very useful for the intestinal flora – such particles stimulate the withdrawal of toxins, activate digestion, provide prevention of constipation.
Bread with bran. This bread is also much more useful than just white. Bran reduce the level of glucose in the blood, stimulates the excretion of harmful cholesterol and provide the body with b vitamins and vitamin E. antioxidant Bread with bran it is recommended to use for people with risk of cardiovascular diseases, since the product contains a lot of potassium and magnesium.
What’s important! Coarse particles that make the food useful, can harm the health of people with problems of the gastrointestinal tract, so the bread with whole grain and bran is contraindicated for people with gastritis, ulcer, pancreatitis, colitis. In addition, when the total utility of bread is a product with a high level of calories. Its consumption must be monitored. Better not to use more than 200 grams per day.
Is it worth the pita? Due to the absence of yeast this type of bread does not cause intestinal fermentation and prevents the formation of gases. Moderate consumption of unleavened cakes has a beneficial effect on digestion, has a choleretic effect.