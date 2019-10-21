Good deal: as an immigrant from Odessa became a billionaire in the USA
We are talking about native of Ukraine, Vlad Shmunis, who moved to the United States with his family in 1970-ies. He became a dollar billionaire due to the deal of your startup RingCentral with the American company Avaya.
A native of Odessa businessman Vlad Shmunis has become a dollar billionaire thanks to a recent deal that made his company RingCentral, according to Forbes. RingCentral is based in Belmont, California and provides corporate services related to telephony, messaging, video conference, etc., says RBC.
As stated on the company’s official website, “Vlad Shmunis founded RingCentral to use possibilities of cloud technologies to rethink business communications. The vision of the company is to provide outstanding solutions that meet the needs of a rapidly changing business environment. RingCentral allows the modern workforce to communicate, collaborate and connect from anywhere on any device using any form of communication. The focus is on providing flexible and cost effective solutions, which destroy the legacy on-premises business telephone systems, while providing other important communication opportunities.
With the advent of cloud communications solutions, RingCentral combines voice, video, messaging and team collaboration, conferencing, online meeting and integrated contact center. Today, RingCentral is a provider of cloud communications, which is used by more than 350,000 companies worldwide.”
October 3, RingCentral announced that it will partner provider of telecommunication equipment Avaya for the new cloud platform. Under the deal, RingCentral will pay Avaya $500 million, including an advance of $375 million, as well as investments in preferred shares for $125 million Deal RingCentral will provide access to 100 million users Avaya (compared to 2 million RingCentral) and help to pay off significant debt.
After the announcement of the deal shares of RingCentral have increased in price by 28% and continues to grow. The company’s market capitalization exceeds $14 billion, the magazine writes.
According to Forbes, the state of Shmunis, who served as General Director of RingCentral, is now estimated at $1.3 billion the State of his partner Vlad Vendrova, a graduate of the University in St. Petersburg, the magazine estimated at $600 million RingCentral declined to comment.
The shmunis and his family immigrated to the United States in the 1970-ies. After graduating from the University of California at San Francisco with a master’s degree in computer science, he got an engineer to work in one of Silicon valley startups. Before you start RingCentral, shmunis the in 1992 founded Ring Zero Systems, a company developing software for corporate communications.
The startup offered computer makers the app under the Windows system, which performs the function of a switch is to accept and deliver calls and voice mail. Ring Zero was eventually acquired by Motorola in 1998 for an undisclosed sum. In 1999, the Shmunis RingCentral launched along with Vendramin, who was previously an engineer at Ring Zero and Motorola.